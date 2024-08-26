Could a waterspout have sunk a superyacht?
Summary
- These columns of spray, in essence sea tornadoes, can be highly dangerous
DURING A SUDDEN nighttime storm on August 19th a superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily. There were 22 people on board the Bayesian, including Mike Lynch, a British tech tycoon, and his wife, who owns the yacht. The Italian coastguard has rescued her and 14 others; one passenger was recovered dead and six remain missing, including Mr Lynch and his teenage daughter. Witnesses say that the massive 56m-long vessel was submerged in a matter of minutes.