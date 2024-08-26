Could a waterspout have sunk a superyacht?

Tornadic waterspouts can be very dangerous—but if one is indeed responsible for sinking the Bayesian, that would be highly unusual. If the column of wind is strong enough, it might push a boat’s mast so far sideways that the boat can no longer right itself. According to witnesses interviewed by Reuters, the wind seemed to push the yacht’s mast flat against the water. Boat designers and owners tend to like very tall masts, partly because they can make a vessel faster and partly because of the attendant prestige—at 72m, the Bayesian’s was among the tallest aluminium masts in the world. This means that yachts often carry a lot of weight high up, making them less stable. But vessels of this kind are designed such that they should not sink even if their mast goes under water; their keel should provide a counter-weight that would right the boat.