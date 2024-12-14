Could life exist on one of Jupiter’s moons?

Europa’s icy crust is thought to be tens of kilometres thick. Europa Clipper will, therefore, not be able to tell whether there actually are any aliens swimming around in the depths. Instead, its job is to assess whether the moon is the sort of place where life might plausibly arise. One of the probe’s tasks will be to characterise the size and saltiness of the ocean. NASA’s present best guess is that it varies from 60km to 150km deep. If that is right, then, despite its small size, Europa would have about twice as much liquid water as Earth does.