Could supersonic air travel make a comeback?
Summary
- Boom Supersonic’s demonstrator jet exceeds Mach 1
THE last commercial supersonic flight was BA002, from New York to London, on October 24th 2003. Blake Scholl, boss of Boom Supersonic, in Denver, hopes people will not have to wait another two decades for the next. Boom’s putative Concorde replacement, Overture, which is intended to carry 64-80 passengers (Concorde carried 100), has not yet been built. But on January 28th XB-1, a one-third-scale demonstrator that the firm is using to test its airframe technology, broke the sound barrier for the first time.