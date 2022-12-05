‘Covid-19 was a man-made virus in Wuhan,’ Researcher questions US role too

COVID was leaked from Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), a state-run and funded research facility, two years ago, US-based researcher Andrew Huff's has revealed to the British daily The Sun.
A sensational revelation has been made by a US-based researcher who had worked at the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, considered to be the origin of the deadly virus
Former vice president of EcoHealth Alliance, Andrew Huff, in his new book - The Truth About Wuhan, has blamed the US for ‘biggest intelligence failure since 9/11’, as quoted by British journal The Sun. He claims the pandemic was caused by the US government's funding of coronaviruses in China. Excerpts of Huff's book have been out in the UK-based tabloid The Sun.
"EcoHealth Alliance and foreign laboratories did not have the adequate control measures in place for ensuring proper biosafety, biosecurity, and risk management, ultimately resulting in the lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology," he Huff has claimed in his book, an exclusive pre-release copy of which has been accessed by The Sun Online.
Huff states the pandemic was caused by the US government's funding of coronaviruses in China. Despite China and the Wuhan officials denying allegations of the virus leak several experts in the past have observed the Wuhan to be the origin of Covid. China even stalled the WHO probe into its origin by denying access to the facility.
For more than a decade, the organisation has been studying several coronaviruses in bats with funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and has forged close ties to the Wuhan lab. The NIH is the primary agency of the United States government responsible for biomedical and public health research.
In an exclusive conversation with The Sun, Huff stated, Wuhan lab had been practicing ‘methods to engineer bat coronaviruses to attack other species" for many years.’ He further added, that China has been aware of it being a ‘genetically engineered agent’.
"I was terrified by what I saw," he told The Sun in an exclusive conversation. "We were just handing them bioweapon technology."
According to the report, Dr Huff feels Covid was born through gain of function research funded by the US government - and poor biosafety led to a lab leak.
"EcoHealth Alliance developed SARS-CoV-2 and was responsible for the development of the agent SARS-CoV-2 during my employment at the organisation," he was quoted. However, he cleared that he has seen no evidence China deliberately released the virus.
Dr Huff also believes the US-funded project was "mostly a global fishing expedition for coronaviruses" to carry out gain of function work or for intelligence collection - rather than preventing future pandemics.