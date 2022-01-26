The symptoms of the omicron variant are more or less the same as that of common flu. However, there are minor differences that can make it difficult to differentiate between the two. According to health experts, it is extremely difficult since both the Omicron variant and the common flu have common symptoms, such as a cough and a runny nose. So, how can someone showing symptoms can differentiate between the two viral infections? Of course, one way is to get oneself tested and be sure about the same.

“The major symptoms in Covid are that the fever is generally present for one or two days, then the fever goes away, and there is strong body pain and backache, much worse than in the flu. We don't see as much back pain, severe headaches, and body aches in flu patients, which may be pretty severe in the first one to three days in Covid," says Dr Bharesh Dedhia, Chief Consultant, Critical Care at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Khar Unit.

He adds that people seem to be casual about the new variant, claiming that it is nothing more than a cold and that there is no need to be concerned. People are still roaming around without properly wearing their masks. “This is a risky situation because, ideally, if we are nearing the end of the epidemic, now is not the time to let our guard down," the doctor says.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,85,914 new COVID-19 infections, 665 fatalities today. With this India's tally of cases has gone up to 4,00,85,116. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active COVID-19 cases in country declined to 22,23,018.

