COVID-19 linked to major spike in autoimmune disease risk - All you need to know
According to the extensive study, the highest incidence rate ratios were noted for autoimmune disease of the vasculitis group. Patients with a more severe course of COVID-19 were at a greater risk for incident autoimmune diseases.
Those infected with COVID-19 in the past three years faced additional risk of developing autoimmune diseases. As per a recently published study, the odds increased by a whopping 43% when it came to patients with previous COVID-19 infection. While scientists have previously linked COVID-19 to an increased risk of autoimmune disease these were relatively smaller studies that focused on just a few health conditions at a time.
