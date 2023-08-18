comScore
COVID-19: US CDC tracks new variant, Which countries are under the radar? WHO says 'Variant Under Monitoring'
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on August 17 that they are tracking a newly identified lineage of the COVID-19 virus.

This lineage has been designated as BA.2.86 and has been identified in the United States, Denmark, and Israel. The CDC emphasised that while they continue to gather information about the BA.2.86 lineage, their guidance for protecting oneself from COVID-19 remains unchanged. The CDC shared this information through a post on the messaging platform X.

Earlier on the same day, the World Health Organization (WHO) also discussed BA.2.86 in a post on X, classifying it as a "variant under monitoring" due to its numerous mutations it carries. WHO reported that only a few sequences of this variant have been identified in a limited number of countries so far.

Also read: Covid-19: India reports 44 fresh infections, active cases down at 1475

The World Health Organization also stated that they are currently monitoring three variants of interest and seven variants under monitoring. WHO further emphasised the ongoing need for improved surveillance, sequencing, and reporting of COVID-19, as the virus continues to circulate and undergo changes.

A preliminary analysis suggests that this new variant might exhibit a level of resistance to antibodies similar to or even greater than the XXB.1.5 variant compared to antibodies produced by pre-Omicron and initial Omicron variants. This assessment comes from Jesse Bloom, a virologist at the Fred Hutch Cancer Center, as shared in a slide presentation published on August 17. According to Bloom's slides, the likelihood is that BA.2.86 is less contagious than the existing dominant variants, hence it may not spread widely. However, more sequencing data is required to make a definitive determination.

Also read: India reports 21 new covid cases in a day

Vaccines in the current COVID booster shots are designed to target the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

18 Aug 2023, 10:12 AM IST
