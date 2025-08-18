Mint Explainer | The race to freeze and revive the dead: Science or folly?
Leslie D'Monte 7 min read 18 Aug 2025, 01:53 PM IST
Summary
From Berlin to Arizona, companies are freezing brains—and sometimes the entire bodies—of humans and pets, betting that future science will one day bring them back.
From Demolition Man—where Sylvester Stallone’s cryogenically frozen whole body is revived to chase a futuristic villain played by Wesley Snipes—to movies like The 6th Day, Gemini Man, and Universal Soldier, Hollywood has long toyed with the idea of cheating death through scientific advancements such as cloning and cryonics.
