Darwin and Dawkins: a tale of two biologists

Both these men have argued that evolution takes place at many levels other than genes. Gould, a palaeontologist, focused on the grand sweep—competition between entire taxonomic groups (species, families and so on) over the course of geological history. Dr Noble sees it in an organism’s details. DNA , he suggests, is nothing special: like cells or organs, genes are merely part of a greater whole. But a moment’s thought shows both of these views are wrong. It is changes in DNA, and DNA alone, that are the mechanism of intergenerational change, and thus of evolution. Effects at any other level are mere leverage on, or consequences of, this process.