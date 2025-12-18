Diabetes: AIIMS-trained expert says this everyday habit after meals may help control blood sugar

Diabetes continues to be a growing health concern in India, particularly among middle-aged and older adults. A study published in The Lancet in September 2025 estimated that nearly 20% of Indians aged 45 years and above are living with diabetes, translating to over 50 million people nationwide. Managing the condition typically requires strict dietary control, medication and lifestyle changes.

However, a US-based gastroenterologist with training from AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford says that one simple daily habit can significantly help regulate blood sugar levels—without altering what you eat.

Dr Saurabh Sethi recently shared on Instagram that taking a short walk after meals can play an important role in controlling glucose levels. According to him, a 10-minute walk after eating is often enough to make a measurable difference.

Why a short walk matters Dr Sethi explained that the walk does not need to be intense, fast-paced or linked to fitness goals such as step counts. “Your leg muscles act like a sponge. When they move, they pull glucose directly out of your bloodstream,” he said.

This process helps reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes. With less glucose circulating in the blood, the body releases lower amounts of insulin. Over time, this can reduce excess fat storage in the liver, lowering the risk of fatty liver disease and insulin resistance.

Health experts have long emphasised that light physical activity after meals improves how the body processes sugar, especially in people with sedentary lifestyles.

Potential health benefits Dr Sethi outlined several benefits associated with walking for just 10 minutes after meals, including:

Smaller blood sugar spikes

Lower insulin levels

Reduced fat accumulation in the liver

Less abdominal fat

Fewer energy crashes after meals

More stable energy levels throughout the day He added that this habit can be beneficial not only for people with diabetes, but also for those dealing with related metabolic conditions.

Who may benefit According to Dr Sethi, regular post-meal walks may help people with:

Prediabetes

Type 2 diabetes

Fatty liver disease

Insulin resistance

Weight gain

Belly fat

Sugar cravings Doctors caution that while walking can support blood sugar control, it should complement—not replace—medical treatment, prescribed medication and professional dietary advice.

