Did scientists revive an extinct animal or just breed a less stripey zebra?

Quaggas were once endemic to southern Africa, but aggressive hunting decimated their population and the last known quagga died at the Amsterdam zoo in 1883. Unlike zebras, quaggas only had stripes on their heads, necks and sometimes backs. Their hindquarters were generally stripeless and brown while their belly and legs were white. The name quagga, with the g’s pronounced with a guttural “ch," is an onomatopoeic imitation of the shrill, barking sound the animal made.