Do better shoes help you run faster?

Modern competitive running entered a new era in 2016, when Nike began distributing a prototype trainer to elite runners. The new shoes were designed to look like Nike’s top publicly available model, the Zoom Streak 6, but the soles featured a revolutionary new design. Athletes wearing the prototype shoes took home all three medals at the men’s Olympic marathon in Rio de Janeiro that year.
Regular runners were able to get their hands on them in 2017 when the company unveiled the Zoom Vaporfly 4% (the figure refers to efficiency gains measured in lab tests), the first true super shoe.
“Most super shoes follow the same pattern," explains Jens Jakob Andersen, founder of RunRepeat.com, a website that road-tests trainers and dissects them to reveal their secrets. They typically have curved soles made of a stiff carbon plate sandwiched between layers of specially engineered springy foam. The result is often very thick—up to 40mm tall at the heel, the maximum allowed for competitive racing (regular trainers are usually around 25-35mm tall).
These features make running easier. Lab tests have shown that recreational runners use less oxygen and report feeling less tired while jogging in premium trainers compared with regular ones. Platformed soles encourage a slightly longer stride, which means fewer steps per kilometre. And a squishy base, which absorbs impact before bouncing back up, eases the strain on leg muscles. By reducing the energy needed to maintain normal pace, super shoes allow runners to put more effort into going faster.
The results speak for themselves. Of the 50 fastest men’s marathon times only nine predate 2017; the figure for women is just three. In the eight years since the launch of the Nike Vaporfly, more than three times as many men’s marathons were completed in under two hours five minutes than in the eight preceding years. Before super shoes, only 26 women’s races had been run in less than 2:20. In 2024 alone there were 35. Studies estimate that the high-tech trainers have shaved between one and four minutes off elite marathon times.
Regular runners benefit too. In 2019 the New York Times analysed real-world marathon times to measure the speed gains attributable to Nike’s Vaporfly or Next%—the leading shoes at the time. Using data from Strava, a fitness app where users post details of their workouts, they found that runners wearing super shoes completed races 4-5% faster than those in average trainers, even after controlling for ability and training. Their analysis also showed that wearing the premium shoes gave runners a 73% chance of setting a personal best.
This extra speed doesn’t come cheap. Adidas’s top model, the Pro Evo 1—worn by Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa during her record-breaking Berlin marathon in 2023—cost $500 and are marketed as a single-race shoe. As the miles add up, most super shoes quickly lose grip and the foam in the sole deteriorates, dampening their signature springiness.
So, with a big race approaching, and money to spend on new kicks, runners may wonder about the best sneaker strategy. In Mr Andersen’s opinion, super shoes should be broken in a little: he suggests around 20-50km of pre-race use to reduce the risk of blisters and improve race-day performance (some foams get bouncier after a small amount of wear). Buying a new pair of shoes for every race makes for an expensive habit, but it could be worth it for those desperately chasing a personal best.