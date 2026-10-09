Do you need to walk 10,000 steps a day?

That aligns with the findings of Emmanuel Stamatakis of Monash University, in Melbourne. Writing in the British Journal of Sports Medicine in September, Dr Stamatakis and his colleagues tracked the joint effects of step count and intensity on the health of 64,743 participants for around eight years, using data from UK Biobank, a large data set. As with step count, quicker cadences were generally beneficial. Those who walked between 0 and 5,000 brisk steps per day achieved, on average, a similar reduction in mortality risk to those who ambled for between 5,000 and 7,500 steps. But diminishing returns applied to cadence too. The paper suggests the sweet spot, therefore, is walking 7,500-10,000 steps a day, with frequent intervals at 100 steps a minute.