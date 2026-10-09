“WALKING IS MAN’S best medicine,” said Hippocrates, an ancient Greek physician. Or so the story goes. Whether the phrase originated with him is disputed. But it does contain a kernel of truth. Walking is a form of exercise that is free, requires no equipment and is easy for most people to incorporate into their days. But how many steps should one walk—and at what speed—to unlock its benefits?
Do you need to walk 10,000 steps a day?
SummaryConventional wisdom sets 10,000 steps per day as a good target. That source of that number, though, is as questionable as Hippocrates’ quotation.
“WALKING IS MAN’S best medicine,” said Hippocrates, an ancient Greek physician. Or so the story goes. Whether the phrase originated with him is disputed. But it does contain a kernel of truth. Walking is a form of exercise that is free, requires no equipment and is easy for most people to incorporate into their days. But how many steps should one walk—and at what speed—to unlock its benefits?
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