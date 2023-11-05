Dust plume caused ‘extinction of dinosaurs’, suggests study; ‘photosynthesis was shut down’, says scientist
Scientists claim that prolonged darkness caused by dust clouds was a major factor in the extinction of dinosaurs.
‘The extinction of dinosaurs’ is one of the greatest mysteries in Earth's history which is again in focus with claims that a massive cloud of dust may have been a key factor in the extinction of dinosaurs while previous theories suggest that an asteroid impact was the cause, reported OPP.Today.