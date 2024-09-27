Earth to get a second moon from September 29: How and where to see?

  • Though it can't be seen with the naked eye or binoculars or a home telescope, but it can be visible to professional equipment because of its small size and made of dull rock.

Livemint
Updated27 Sep 2024, 10:04 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: View of Didymos, Dimorphos, and the plume coming off of Dimorphos after the Double Asteroid Redirect Test, or DART mission, purposefully made impact, in this image acquired by ASI's LICIACube satellite just before its closest approach to the Dimorphos asteroid, September 26, 2022. ASI/NASA/Handout via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: View of Didymos, Dimorphos, and the plume coming off of Dimorphos after the Double Asteroid Redirect Test, or DART mission, purposefully made impact, in this image acquired by ASI’s LICIACube satellite just before its closest approach to the Dimorphos asteroid, September 26, 2022. ASI/NASA/Handout via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

This autumn, Earth is about to get a second moon—a tiny asteroid named 2024 PT5—that will orbit the planet for about two months between September 29 and November 25 before escaping gravity.

According to Research Notes of the American Astronomical Society, 2024 PT5 will be Earth's temporary ‘mini-moon’.

Though it can't be seen with the naked eye or binoculars or a home telescope, but it can be visible to professional equipment because of its small size and made of dull rock.

Also Read | When Australia radio telescope helped capture ‘two Americans walking on moon’

The host of the Awesome Astronomy podcast, Astronomer Dr Jennifer Millard, told BBC's Today programme, as quoted by CNBCTV18, “Professional telescopes will be able to pick it up. So, you’ll be able to look out for lots of wonderful pictures online of this little dot moving past the stars at great speed.”

Previous incidents:

On 7 August, NASA’s Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) spotted the asteroid 2024 PT5. It is believed to be around 33 feet (10 meters) wide and hails from the Arjuna asteroid belt, a jumble of space rocks that orbit the sun close to Earth.

Also Read | 5 big asteroids to fly past Earth today, closest approach at 5,10,000 km

This is not the first time mini-moons have been spotted, as in 1981 and again in 2022, 2022 NX 1 became an ephemeral companion to planet Earth. Scientists predict 2024 PT5 will also return to Earth’s orbit again in 2055.

About 2024 PT5 entry

As per American Astronomical Society, the 2024 PT5 will enter orbit on September 29 and is predicted to leave on November 25. “It's not going to complete a full revolution of our planet, it's just going to kind of have its orbit altered, just twisted slightly by our planet and then it'll continue on its merry way,” BBC quoted Millard as saying.

Studies say if an asteroid moves at a slow speed of roughly 3,540km/h, it can be pulled by Earth's gravitational field for a temporary period. And this is what will happen to 2024 PT5.

Also Read | Two airplane-size asteroids set to fly close to Earth today, NASA says

“This story highlights just how busy our solar system is and how much there is out there that we haven't discovered because this asteroid was only discovered this year. There are tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of objects out there that we haven't discovered and so I think this highlights the importance of us being able to continually monitor the night sky and find all of these objects," Dr Millard added.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 10:04 PM IST
Business NewsScienceEarth to get a second moon from September 29: How and where to see?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,025.00-20.00
      Chennai
      77,031.00-20.00
      Delhi
      77,183.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      77,035.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.