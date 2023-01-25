Home / Science / Earth’s inner core could be reversing its rotation, finds study
Back

Analysing seismic waves driven by earthquakes, a group of scientists believes that Earth’s core has reversed its rotation. While the impact wouldn’t be much on the life on Earth, but it surely can influence the length of the day and might have a little effect on Earth’s magnetic field, the study published in Nature Geoscience on Monday said.

Xiaodong Song, a seismologist at Peking University in Beijing, and a co-author of the new study, said, “In theory it has been going on for a long time but we only have observations over a few decades." She said that Earth’s core was rotating faster than the surface but by 2019, it stopped. “Now, it is gradually moving in the opposite direction."

The spinning of the core happens because of the magnetic field, generating in the outer core. If the scientist figure out how the inner core rotates, it could help them understand how the different layers of Earth interact with each other.

Between 2009 and 2020, the rotation stopped and may have reversed the direction. Researchers have also believed that the inner core rotates like a swing.

"We believe the inner core rotates, relative to the Earth's surface, back and forth, like a swing," they told AFP.

Some researchers from China’s Peking University told AFP, “One cycle of the swing is about seven decades, meaning it changes direction roughly every 35 years. It previously changed direction in the early 1970s, and predicted the next about-face would be in the mid-2040s."

The researchers said this rotation roughly lines up with changes in what is called the "length of day" -- small variations in the exact time it takes Earth to rotate on its axis.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
RELATED STORIES
Strong earthquake tremors felt in the capital

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi, NCR

1 min read . 24 Jan 2023
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred around Babala in Nepal at 6:18 pmtrict, Nepal, Wednesday, Nov.9, 2022. A government official said the quake has killed at least six people while they were asleep in their houses in a remote, sparsely populated mountain village. (AP Photo/Dil Bahadur Singh) (AP)

Another earthquake strikes Nepal, fourth in 2 weeks time

1 min read . 15 Nov 2022
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout