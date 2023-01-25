Earth’s inner core could be reversing its rotation, finds study1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:09 AM IST
- While the impact wouldn’t be much on the life on Earth, but it surely can influence the length of the day
Analysing seismic waves driven by earthquakes, a group of scientists believes that Earth’s core has reversed its rotation. While the impact wouldn’t be much on the life on Earth, but it surely can influence the length of the day and might have a little effect on Earth’s magnetic field, the study published in Nature Geoscience on Monday said.
