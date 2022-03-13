ECMO treatment leads to 'exceptional' lung recovery in severe Covid cases: Study

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
2 min read.04:46 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
The use of ECMO support for severe COVID-19 can result in exceptional early survival, and these patients who leave the hospital without the need for oxygen therapy are very likely to remain alive and well 1 year later, say researchers
Patients with severe Covid-19, if treated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), may see a major improvement in lung recovery, making their return to normal lives much faster, a study, published in the journal, 'The Annals of Thoracic Surgery', suggests.
"Our work suggests that with appropriately selected patients and aggressive management strategies, the use of ECMO support for severe COVID-19 can result in exceptional early survival, and these patients who leave the hospital without the need for oxygen therapy are very likely to remain alive and well 1 year later," said Deane E Smith, MD, from NYU Langone Health in New York City, New York.
The researchers led by Dr Smith identified 415 confirmed Covid patients admitted to the ICU (intensive care unit) at NYU Langone Health from March 10-May 1, 2020. Of them, 30 (7.2 per cent) received venovenous (VV) ECMO. The machine is advanced life support equipment, which can take care of damaged lungs.
Of 415 patients, 323 were intubated for mechanical ventilatory support, which as per Dr Smith, may damage the lungs instead of recovering them. The researchers found VV-ECMO may also result in decreased support from ventilators, reducing the damage to lungs and healing them.
Thus, 80 patients (19.3 per cent) were evaluated for VV-ECMO, with 30 (7.2 per cent) eventually receiving it. "These patients received ECMO for severe COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic in New York City -- at a time when very little was known about the likelihood for success," said Dr Smith.
The researchers reported that 28 patients (93.3 per cent) survived VV-ECMO. These patients were hospitalised for a median of 45 days and supported on VV-ECMO for a median of 19 days.
Importantly, 27 patients (90 per cent) were discharged home or to acute rehabilitation. No patients left the hospital dependent on a ventilator, and only one patient required supplemental oxygen. Dr Smith further explained that the decision to offer ECMO support also was impacted by the severity of lung disease and potential for survival.