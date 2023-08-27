El Niño and global warming are mixing in alarming ways
The Economist 13 min read 27 Aug 2023, 09:59 AM IST
Summary
- Havoc in poor countries and commodities markets is inevitable
AFTER YEARS of praying for more rain, Californians unexpectedly found themselves wishing for less this week, when tropical storm Hilary blew in from Mexico on August 21st. Rainfall records were smashed in Los Angeles and San Diego. Death Valley, farther inland, was deluged with as much rain in a day as it normally receives in a year. Inundated roads completely cut off the nearby city of Palm Springs for a time.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less