El Niño and global warming are mixing in alarming ways

That means that the regions that often suffer drought and wildfires during El Niño—Australia, Indonesia and parts of the Amazon Basin—are at heightened risk. In Australia alone, even the weak El Niño of 2019 helped to incinerate 240,000 square kilometres of bush, killing nearly 500 people, destroying thousands of homes and wiping out A$5bn ($3.5bn) of crops and livestock. This year’s El Niño is likely to be compounded by the positive phase of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), a weather pattern characterised by fluctuating surface temperatures in the Indian Ocean that further accentuates dry conditions in Australia and Indonesia. Three years of heavy rains under La Niña, meanwhile, have boosted plant growth. Lingering moisture in the soil and plants may offer some protection. But if all that vegetation dries out, it will fuel fiercer blazes. To make matters worse, heavy rain and shortening winters have shrunk the window to carry out controlled burns, which are used to reduce the amount of fire-prone vegetation. New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, has conducted only 20% of its scheduled burn this year, according to Greg Mullins, a former fire commissioner.

