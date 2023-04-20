Home / Science / Elon Musk's Starship explodes during test flight, watch video
Back

Despite the most powerful rocket ever built by SpaceX -- Starship -- exploded during its first flight on Thursday, Elon Musk congratulated the team and said that the next Starship test will be in a few months.

The rocket, that carried no people or satellites, was aimed to send the nearly 400-foot (120-meter) Starship rocket on a round-the-world trip from the southern tip of Texas.

However, the booster that was to peel away from the spacecraft minutes after liftoff, didn't peel and eventually led to exploded four minutes into the flight, plummeting into the gulf.

As per the plan the Starship should have separated from the super-heavy booster but the rocket continues to rotate. On this, the commentators said, "This does not appear to be a nominal situation," and following this the rocket exploded in the sky.

Watch the video:

Despite the failure to complete the full flight test, SpaceX declared it a success. "We cleared the tower which was our only hope," said Kate Tice, a SpaceX quality systems engineer.

"With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today's test will help us improve Starship's reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary. Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting first integrated flight test of Starship!," SpaceX tweeted.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout