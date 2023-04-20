Despite the most powerful rocket ever built by SpaceX -- Starship -- exploded during its first flight on Thursday, Elon Musk congratulated the team and said that the next Starship test will be in a few months.

The rocket, that carried no people or satellites, was aimed to send the nearly 400-foot (120-meter) Starship rocket on a round-the-world trip from the southern tip of Texas.

However, the booster that was to peel away from the spacecraft minutes after liftoff, didn't peel and eventually led to exploded four minutes into the flight, plummeting into the gulf.

As per the plan the Starship should have separated from the super-heavy booster but the rocket continues to rotate. On this, the commentators said, "This does not appear to be a nominal situation," and following this the rocket exploded in the sky.

Watch the video:

Starship Super Heavy has experienced an anomaly before stage separation! 💥 pic.twitter.com/MVw0bonkTi — Primal Space (@thePrimalSpace) April 20, 2023

Despite the failure to complete the full flight test, SpaceX declared it a success. "We cleared the tower which was our only hope," said Kate Tice, a SpaceX quality systems engineer.

"With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today's test will help us improve Starship's reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary. Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting first integrated flight test of Starship!," SpaceX tweeted.

With agency inputs.