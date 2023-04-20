Elon Musk's Starship explodes during test flight, watch video1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 11:22 PM IST
- The rocket, that carried no people or satellites, was aimed to send the nearly 400-foot (120-meter) Starship rocket on a round-the-world trip from the southern tip of Texas.
Despite the most powerful rocket ever built by SpaceX -- Starship -- exploded during its first flight on Thursday, Elon Musk congratulated the team and said that the next Starship test will be in a few months.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×