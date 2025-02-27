SpaceX's Falcon 9 on Ferbaury 27 successfully launched Intuitive Machines' IM-2 mission, transporting the Athena lander from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

The lunar lander is aiming to reach the moon's south pole, where it will deploy a drone to hop into a jet-black crater that never sees the sun. Intuitive Machines' lander is on a fast track to the moon, with a landing scheduled for March 6

"It's an amazing time. There's so much energy,” NASA's science mission chief Nicky Fox told The Associated Press a few hours ahead of the launch.

All you need to know about the mission The Athena lander, which stands 15 feet tall (4.7 meters), will land about 100 miles (160 kilometers) from the lunar south pole. Just a quarter-mile (400 meters) away is a permanently shadowed crater — the ultimate destination for the drone named Grace.

It is named after the late computer programming pioneer Grace Hopper, the 3-foot (1-meter) drone will make three increasingly higher and longer test hops across the lunar surface using hydrazine fueled-thrusters for flight and cameras and lasers for navigation.

If those excursions go well, it will hop into the nearby pitch-black crater, an estimated 65 feet (20 meters) deep. Science instruments from Hungary and Germany will take measurements at the bottom while hunting for frozen water.

It will be the first up-close peek inside one of the many shadowed craters dotting both the north and south poles. Scientists suspect these craters are packed with tons of ice. If so, this ice could be transformed by future explorers into water to drink, air to breathe and even rocket fuel.

NASA is paying $62 million to Intuitive Machines to get its drill and other experiments to the moon. The company, in turn, sold space on the lander to others. It also opened up the Falcon rocket to ride-sharing.