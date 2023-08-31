England to be world-first to offer ‘under the skin’ injection for cancer, cutting treatment time to seven minutes1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 07:45 AM IST
UK NHS to offer 'under the skin' injection for cancer treatment, reducing treatment times significantly
The UK's National Health Service (NHS) will become the first in the world to offer an "under the skin" injection to treat cancer, potentially reducing treatment times by up to three quarters, reported Reuters.
