The UK's National Health Service (NHS) will become the first in the world to offer an "under the skin" injection to treat cancer, potentially reducing treatment times by up to three quarters, reported Reuters.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved this approach, which will allow hundreds of eligible patients in England to receive the immunotherapy drug atezolizumab via "under the skin" injection rather than intravenously, NHS England said on August 29.

Atezolizumab, also known as Tecentriq, is an immunotherapy drug produced by Genentech, a Roche company. It works by enhancing a patient's immune system to identify and eliminate cancer cells. Traditionally, the drug is administered through intravenous infusion, which can take up to an hour and can be challenging for some patients due to difficulties in accessing veins. Currently NHS cancer patients are offered treatment by transfusion with a range of cancers, including lung, breast, liver and bladder.

"This approval will not only allow us to deliver convenient and faster care for our patients, but will enable our teams to treat more patients throughout the day," said Dr Alexander Martin, a consultant oncologist at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

The new injection method is expected to take approximately seven minutes, significantly reducing treatment times. This change is expected to not only provide more convenient and faster care for patients but also free up more time for cancer care teams.

"It takes approximately seven minutes, compared with 30 to 60 minutes for the current method of an intravenous infusion," said Marius Scholtz, Medical Director at Roche Products Limited as reported by Reuters.

NHS England anticipates that the majority of the roughly 3,600 patients who start atezolizumab treatment each year in England will switch to the time-saving injection method. However, patients who receive intravenous chemotherapy in combination with atezolizumab may continue with transfusion-based administration.