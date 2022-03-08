Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Even mild COVID infection can lead to shrinkage in the brain that can affect your sense of smell and other cognitive functions, a recent study has revealed. Previously, several studies relating to COVID and its effect on the brain have been conducted, but most studies have focused on hospitalised patients with severe disease, and have been limited to post-infection data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The study that was conducted by the researchers at the University of Oxford identified a number of effects including the reduction in grey matter thickness in the regions of the brain associated with smell. These effects ranged from 0.2 to 2% additional change compared with the participants who had not been infected.

On average, the participants who were infected with SARS-CoV-2 also showed greater cognitive decline, associated with the atrophy of a specific part of the cerebellum, a brain structure linked to cognition. The researchers also showed greater decline in their mental abilities to perform complex tasks, and this mental worsening was partly related to these brain abnormalities.

On average, the participants who were infected with SARS-CoV-2 also showed greater cognitive decline, associated with the atrophy of a specific part of the cerebellum, a brain structure linked to cognition. The researchers also showed greater decline in their mental abilities to perform complex tasks, and this mental worsening was partly related to these brain abnormalities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The research, published in the journal Nature on Monday, looked at changes to the brain on average 4.5 months after mild coronavirus infection.

"Using the UK Biobank resource, we were in a unique position to look at changes that took place in the brain following mild-as opposed to more moderate or severe-SARS-CoV-2 infection," said Professor Gwenaelle Douaud, lead author of the study.

"Despite the infection being mild for 96 per cent of our participants, we saw a greater loss of grey matter volume, and greater tissue damage in the infected participants, on average 4.5 months after infection," Douaud said.

This new insight into the damaging effects of COVID-19 will contribute to the overall understanding of how the disease spreads through the central nervous system, the researchers said. “Whether these effects persist in the long term, or are partially reversed, requires further investigation."