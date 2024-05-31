Finally, a cure for drunken mice! Oh, and maybe humans

No, if the gel works in tests conducted on humans, they believe it could be used not only to prevent hangovers but even to mitigate the damage caused by chronic drinking. This would mean that carousing businessmen and businesswomen could report for important meetings in the morning all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, not showing the slightest aftereffects of having closed the bar the night before. Baseball players scheduled to play afternoon games after a 13-inning barnburner the previous evening will be sure to stock up on the magic formula.