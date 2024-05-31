Finally, a cure for drunken mice! Oh, and maybe humans

In a truly jaw-dropping development, scientists from top universities ETH Zurich and Stanford have developed a gel made from milk and iron that prevents mice from getting drunk too quickly. What’s more, the gel seems to help the rodents quickly shake off the effects of hangovers.
The news, just published in the esteemed journal Nature Nanotechnology, could not come at a better time. It’s no secret that a lot of us have been waiting a long time for a breakthrough like this. Chronic juicing among mice has been a steadily growing problem for years, as anyone who constantly is awakened in the middle of the night by the sound of inebriated mice out in the kitchen will tell you.
Once mice get a few jolts in them, they have a tendency to carom about wildly, knocking over priceless enamel figurines and irreplaceable family keepsakes, leaving a mess for everyone. Worse, homeowner’s insurance usually won’t cover the depredations of marauding mice.
Sometimes, all this liquored-up reeling and careening can set off fire alarms while homeowners are on vacation. This infuriates volunteer firefighters, who constantly get called out on false alarms in the middle of the night. Not because of a space heater someone forgot to turn off. Not because of faulty electrical wiring. Nope. Hammered mice running amok. Third time this month.
And then there’s the racket the rodents make while cavorting in the pantry, sounding like they are regaling each other with squeaking versions of popular drinking songs. The high-pitched sounds drive dogs completely nuts. Cats get freaked out because the drunken mice tend to travel in packs like over-liquored frat boys, staggering around in an unpredictable yet menacing fashion.
Drunken mice fall asleep in unusual places like the fruit basket, creating unpleasant surprises for little kids looking for an apple or banana. Make no mistake: The mouse as lush is one of the great untold scientific stories of this era.
What is the ultimate goal of the scientists conducting this offbeat research? Obviously, they did not concoct their miracle elixir merely to alleviate the problems posed by tippling vermin.
No, if the gel works in tests conducted on humans, they believe it could be used not only to prevent hangovers but even to mitigate the damage caused by chronic drinking. This would mean that carousing businessmen and businesswomen could report for important meetings in the morning all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, not showing the slightest aftereffects of having closed the bar the night before. Baseball players scheduled to play afternoon games after a 13-inning barnburner the previous evening will be sure to stock up on the magic formula.
But those developments lie far, far down the road, as it is not uncommon for scientists to find that lab results generated by experiments on mice are difficult to duplicate in humans. Meanwhile, scientists might want to try out the miracle gel on chimps, pumas and killer whales, all of whom can get way out if hand once they start hitting the sauce.
So many possible benefits! This is one of those instances where scientists roll up their sleeves and really make discoveries that can help the world in a direct way instead of trying to figure out whether salmon can count and how smart dinosaurs were.
Keep up the good work, guys! We’re all raising a glass to you—or if things work out, maybe a few.