Solar Eclipse 2024: This time during total solar eclipse, the Moon will be closer to the Earth than it was during the 2017 total solar eclipse which will cause the path of that eclipse to be a little skinnier. Here's how 2024 total Solar Eclipse will be different from the earlier 2017 Eclipse

Solar Eclipse 2024: Another celestial event is set to grace the skies this month on April 8, commonly known as Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse. Let's see how the 2024 total Solar Eclipse will be different from the earlier 2017 Eclipse.

NASA stated, “The eclipse in 2024 could be even more exciting due to differences in the path, timing, and scientific research."

The space agency revealed that viewers will be able to catch a glimpse of the Moon blocking the Sun. This astronomical spectacle will enable viewers to catch sight of the star's outer atmosphere.

Also read: Solar Eclipse 2024: Will this rare celestial event be visible in India? When, where to watch, and other details here How was the 2017 total solar eclipse different? This time during a total solar eclipse, the Moon will be closer to the Earth than it was during the 2017 total solar eclipse which will cause the path of that eclipse to be a little skinnier.

Path of totality The space agency noted, “In 2017, the path ranged from about 62 to 71 miles wide. During the April eclipse, the path over North America will range between 108 and 122 miles wide – meaning at any given moment, this eclipse covers more ground."

Also read: Solar Eclipse 2024: Mark your calendars! Total solar eclipse set to dazzle in April | 10 points Moreover, the 2024 April eclipse path will pass over more cities and densely populated areas than the path the earlier total solar eclipse followed. The space agency noted, "This will make it easier for more people to see totality."

As per the data revealed by NASA, around 31.6 million people live in the path of total solar eclipse this year. During the 2017 total solar eclipse, 12 million people lived in the path of totality. Additionally, 150 million people live within 200 miles of the path of totality.

Also read: Solar Eclipse 2024: US aviation agency issues air travel warning ahead of April 8 Surya Grahan; Details here NASA revealed that 99 percent of people who reside in the United States will be able to see the 2024 eclipse from their place of residence. “Every contiguous U.S. state, plus parts of Alaska and Hawaii, will experience at least a partial solar eclipse," the space agency said.

Time duration The 2024 April eclipse will last longer than the 2017 eclipse. Totality will last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds this year which is significantly higher than the longest period of totality recorded seven years ago which stood at 2 minutes, 42 seconds.

Also read: NASA to launch 3 rockets in April during total Solar Eclipse 2024; Find out why, other details here Solar activity The space agency stated, “Every 11 years or so, the Sun’s magnetic field flips, causing a cycle of increasing then decreasing solar activity. During solar minimum, there are fewer giant eruptions from the Sun, such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections. But during solar maximum, the Sun becomes more active."

NASA further noted that the Sun will be in or near solar maximum, when the magnetic field will be like a tangled hairball during the 2024 eclipse.

Hence, chances are that these coronal mass ejections might be visible during the 2024 eclipse.

