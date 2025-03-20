March 2025 solar eclipse in India: The first solar eclipse of 2025 is all set to stun the skies later this month. This partial solar eclipse is among the only two solar eclipses that will occur this year.

Here is everything you need to know about the first solar eclipse of 2025.

March 2025 solar eclipse date The first solar eclipse of 2025 will be happening on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

March 2025 solar eclipse time According to timeanddate.com, the first solar eclipse of 2025 will start at around 4:50 am EDT on March 29. It is expected to peak around 6:47 EDT on the same day, and will end at around 8:43 EDT.

First solar eclipse of 2025: Will it be visible from India? The partial solar eclipse 2025 will be visible from countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Atlantic Ocean, the Arctic Ocean, North America and South America.

However, due to the timing of the eclipse, it will unfortunately not be visible from India. In India, the solar eclipse will begin at approximately 2:20 pm on March 29, with the peak occurring at 4:17 pm. According to reports, the eclipse will end in India at around 6:13 pm.

Viewers in North America will be able to see the first solar eclipse of 2025 the best, as the timing aligns perfectly.

What is a partial solar eclipse? According to NASA, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and earth, casting a shadow on earth that either fully or partially blocks the sun’s light in some areas.

In a partial solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and earth but the sun, moon, and earth are not perfectly lined up. This makes the moon cast a partial shadow, making only a part of the sun covered.