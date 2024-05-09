Five best: Books on the brain

1. Stress is a natural part of life. Unfortunately, many people don’t know how to deal with it or appreciate the toll it can take. In “The Stress-Proof Brain," Melanie Greenberg, a clinical psychologist, shows us how to handle stress with grace and resilience using a combination of neuroscience, mindfulness and positive psychology. “By harnessing the power of your prefrontal cortex," she writes, “you can calm down your amygdala so that you can respond more mindfully and effectively to stress." One technique is to write about a stressful event, noting how the situation made you feel and how your response affected you and others. As an example, Ms. Greenberg cites Ted, who was paralyzed by the fear of losing his job. After reflecting on his situation, he was able to control his stress response and more effectively handle the situation. “You can’t avoid your stresses," Ms. Greenberg writes, “but you can learn to see them as challenges that help you grow and become the best version of yourself!"

No Self, No Problem By Chris Niebauer (2019)

2. At some point, everyone ponders the meaning of self. In “No Self, No Problem," Chris Niebauer examines the question through the lens of neuropsychology and Buddhist philosophy. Neuropsychology studies the relationship between emotion, behavior and cognition, on the one hand, and brain function, on the other. “The self is more like a verb than a noun," Mr. Niebauer writes. He asserts that the self isn’t a fixed entity but rather a fluid process constantly influenced by our experiences and perceptions; information from different areas of the brain come together to create the illusion of self. “The left side of the brain," for instance, “excels at creating an explanation for what’s going on, even if it isn’t correct." Mr. Niebauer tells us. “The truth is that your left brain has been interpreting reality for you your whole life."

The Grieving Brain By Mary-Frances O’Connor (2022)

3. In “The Grieving Brain," Mary-Frances O’Connor demonstrates the astonishing resilience of the human spirit. She studies grief with scientific rigor, examining how our brains process and adapt to extreme emotional experiences. Discussing the death of her father, she differentiates between her memories of him: some voluntary, others involuntary. The latter strike her as more powerful and at times uncomfortable. She suggests that involuntary memories are one way the brain lets us acclimate to loss. “Grieving requires the difficult task of throwing out the map we have used to navigate our lives together and transforming our relationship with this person who has died." She reframes grief as part of life, an integral facet of love and attachment. She also writes about a grief-stricken young mother who turned to working with modeling clay after the death of her 2-year-old son. That led her to craft ceramic bells with kind messages that she hung throughout her community. She transformed her mourning into acts that benefited others and gave meaning to her son’s life.

The Psychobiotic Revolution By Scott C. Anderson, with John F. Cryan and Ted Dinan (2017)

4. Decades ago, the idea that the microbes in your gut could influence your mental health seemed far-fetched. In “The Psychobiotic Revolution," the journalist Scott C. Anderson, along with the scientists John F. Cryan and Ted Dinan, tell us the gut-brain axis is real. The trillions of microbes in our digestive system can affect our mood, behavior and mental well-being. How can you promote gut health? Avoid processed foods, eat more fermented foods and consume more fiber. While the discovery that the gut had its own nervous system occurred in the 18th century, it was only in the 20th century that it was recognized as the second brain. Messrs. Cryan and Dinan—who together coined the term “psychobiotics"—have published articles recognizing the powerful role the microbiome plays in mental health. One of the most important revelations, Mr. Anderson writes, is that, for many people, anxiety and depression can have a microbial component. “You can take charge of your gut to optimize your mind and your mood."

How Emotions Are Made By Lisa Feldman Barrett (2017)