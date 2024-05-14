Flood of fake science forces multiple journal closures
Nidhi Subbaraman , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 14 May 2024, 06:26 PM IST
SummaryWiley will announce that it will shutter 19 more journals, some tainted by fraud.
Fake studies have flooded the publishers of top scientific journals leading to thousands of retractions and millions of dollars in lost revenue. The biggest hit has come to Wiley, a 217-year-old publisher based in Hoboken, N.J., which Tuesday will announce that it is closing 19 journals, some of which were infected by large-scale research fraud.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less