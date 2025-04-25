Former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan passes away: 10 things to know about the space scientist

Former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan passed away on Friday in Bengaluru, officials said.

“He left for heavenly abode this morning at his residence in Bengaluru. His body will be kept at Raman Research Institute (RRI) for paying last respects on April 27,” as per a PTI report quoting officials.

Kasturirangan, who was 84 at the time of his death, is survived by his wife and two sons, according to the report quoting family sources. The sources also said that the former ISRO chief was suffering from ailments related to age for the past few months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of Kasturirangan.

Here are 10 things to know about former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan 1. Kasturirangan served as the chairperson of the drafting committee on New National Edutation Policy (NEP) as well as as chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

2. Kasturirangan served at ISRO for nine years till 2003.

3. He was earlier the Director of ISRO Satellite Centre, where he oversaw the activities related to the development of new generation spacecraft, Indian National Satellite (INSAT-2) and Indian Remote Sensing Satellites (IRS-1A & 1B) as well as scientific satellites.

4. Under his leadership, ISRO successfully launched many satellites including the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and more recently, the first successful flight testing of the all important Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

5. He had also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha (2003–09) and as member of then Planning Commission of India. Kasturirangan was also the Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru from April 2004 to 2009.

6. The former ISRO chief was born on October 24, 1940 at Ernakulam in Kerala to C M Krishnaswamy Iyer and Visalakshi.

7. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, his family had settled at Chalakudy in Thrissur district. His mother was hailing from Palakkad Iyer family.

8. Kasturirangan earned his Bachelor of Science with Honours and Master of Science degrees in Physics from Bombay University. He received his Doctorate Degree in Experimental High Energy Astronomy in 1971 working at the Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad.

9. As an astrophysicist, his interests included research in high energy X-ray and gamma ray astronomy as well as optical astronomy. He also made significant contributions to studies of Cosmic x-ray sources, celestial gamma-ray and effect of cosmic x-rays in the lower atmosphere.