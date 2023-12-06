Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set for another adventurous year ahead with the success of Chandrayaan 3 mission and successful launch of India's first solar observation mission Aditya L1 this year. ISRO will take up a series of space exploration missions next year and is set to take India's understanding about outer space to next level.

Here is the list of upcoming ISRO space missions:

NISAR

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) represents a collaborative project between NASA and ISRO. This mission aims to launch a dual-frequency synthetic aperture radar satellite that is going to be used for remote sensing. This mission is scheduled for launch in January 2024. The satellite will map the globe in 12 days and provide spatially and temporally consistent data. This data would assist in the understanding of Earth’s ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, sea level rise, groundwater, and natural hazards including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes, and landslides.

INSAT 3DS

The INSAT 3DS, an integral component of the Indian National Satellite System (INSAT) series created by ISRO, is slated for a prospective launch in January 2024. This satellite is designed with the primary objective to closely monitor and enhance understanding of weather systems, facilitate disaster management efforts, and improve crucial meteorological forecasts. INSAT-3DS will be carried out in GSLV-MK-II.

Gaganyaan 1

Gaganyaan's maiden mission is a collaborative endeavour between ISRO and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). It is scheduled for a launch either in January or February 2024 and intends to be the basis of the Indian Human Spaceflight Programme. Gaganyaan 1, which serves as a test flight set to accommodate three crew members will prepare India for its manned space mission.

Mangalyaan-2 (MOM 2)

Mangalyaan-2 also known as Mars Orbiter Mission 2 (MOM 2). This will be ISRO's second Mars planet mission. This mission aims to study surface, atmosphere, and climatic conditions.

MOM 2 orbiter spacecraft will be equipped with scientific instruments including a hyperspectral camera to study the surface composition of Mars. It is also equipped with a magnetometer to study the magnetic field of Mars and radar to map the surface of Mars.

X-ray Polarimeter Satellite

X-ray Polarimeter Satellite is scheduled for launch into orbit in 2024. This mission aims to investigate the polarization of cosmic X-rays. This satellite is designed to remain operational for a minimum of five years, it will be used to observe pulsars, X-ray binaries involving black holes, active galactic nuclei, and non-thermal supernova remnants.

Shukrayaan-1 (Venus Orbiter Mission)

Under the Venus Orbiter Mission, ISRO plans to launch a spacecraft to orbit the planet Venus. This will be the first attempt for India to plan a mission for Venus and its launch is scheduled for December 2024 or 2025. This spacecraft that will orbit Venus for five years aims to study the atmosphere of the planet.

