Gaganyaan update: ISRO official says ‘we have achieved results, but…’ post first successful test flight
ISRO successfully conducted the first test flight of the 'TV-D1' (Test Vehicle Development Flight 1) in the Gaganyaan Mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota after it was aborted at 8:45 am today due to a problem in the engine ignition.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is analysing data from the crew escape system, after Saturday’s successful first test vehicle development flight (TV-D1) for India’s maiden human spaceflight – Gaganyaan.
