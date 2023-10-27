The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is analysing data from the crew escape system, after Saturday’s successful first test vehicle development flight (TV-D1) for India’s maiden human spaceflight – Gaganyaan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 21 October, Saturday, ISRO successfully conducted the first test flight of the 'TV-D1' (Test Vehicle Development Flight 1) in the Gaganyaan Mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota after it was aborted at 8:45 am today due to a problem in the engine ignition.

"We have achieved results that are very close to nominal conditions, but we are analysing the data to ensure that that we are absolutely ready before the crewed Gaganyaan mission," the Hindustan Times quoted an senior official saying.

The Gaganyaan project envisages the demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching a 3-member crew to an orbit at an altitude of 400 kilometres for a three-day mission and bring them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian waters.

"ISRO will conduct in-flight abort demonstration of Crew Escape System (CES) at Mach number 1.2 with the newly developed test vehicle followed by crew module separation and safe recovery," ISRO's test flight brochure reads.

The test flight sequence launched the Crew Escape System and Crew Module at an altitude of 17 km followed by a safe touchdown in the sea, about 10 km from Sriharikota in Bay of Bengal.

The Liquid propelled single stage Test Vehicle uses a modified VIKAS engine with Crew Module (CM) and Crew Escape System (CES) mounted at its fore end.

The success of the ISRO's mission came after a second attempt at launch as it had faced an engine ignition problem at 8:45 a.m. in its initial attempt.

ISRO Chief Somanath said that the purpose of this mission to demonstrate the crew escape system in the mission was achieved.

The mission objectives of the TV-D1 launch were flight demonstration and evaluation of Test Vehicle subsystems; flight demonstration and evaluation of Crew Escape System including various separation systems; crew module characteristics; and deceleration system demonstration at higher altitudes and its recovery.

This programme will make India the fourth nation to launch a manned spaceflight mission after the United States, Russia, and China.

(With ANI inputs)

