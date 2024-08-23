How games and game theory have changed the world

The story of Kriegsspiel is just one of the many examples marshalled by Kelly Clancy, a neuroscientist and physicist, in her wide-ranging survey of how games can shape reality. Her story starts in earnest in the Renaissance, when mathematicians first developed probability theory, in part so that they could understand games of chance involving dice and cards. Games thus helped reveal that even random events were governed by laws and were susceptible to analysis. The resulting techniques were applied to medicine, population studies and the analysis of scientific errors. The German polymath Gottfried Leibniz saw games as models of the world, and thought studying them could “help to perfect the art of thinking". The creators of Kriegsspiel were inspired by his work.