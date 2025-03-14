Generation Xanax: The dark side of America’s wonder drug

Six years after taking her last dose, Dana Bare, 44, still struggles with panic attacks and agoraphobia. She is traumatized from the time that she spent in a psych ward in 2017 after a doctor briefly put her on an antidepressant on top of the Xanax, which led to intrusive thoughts of hurting her children. She had to quit running her charity and fell more than $10,000 in debt; now she cleans businesses in the evenings, often driven around by her husband.