Glaciers on volcanoes could serve as early-warning systems

The researchers and their colleagues studied 600 glaciers in the Andes (including those on Nevado del Ruiz) of which 74, being less than a kilometre from the mouth of an active volcano, were classed as “volcanic". One of the main features the scientists were looking for was the “equilibrium line". This is the point on a glacier that separates the “accumulation zone", where snow adds to the glacier’s mass, from the “ablation zone", where melting subtracts from it. One of the things that affects the equilibrium line is the weather. Plenty of snowfall, or a cool summer, and the line will move downhill. A dry winter or a scorching summer will move it higher.