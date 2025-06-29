Hair loss isn’t just a man’s problem. Four ways to treat female baldness.
Sonia Talati , Barrons 4 min read 29 Jun 2025, 02:20 PM IST
Summary
An estimated 30 million women in the US are losing their hair. A top dermatologist explains the condition and lays out treatment options.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
As a professional dancer on Broadway, Lindsey Cornman was known for her curly, strawberry-blonde hair along with her high kicks and pirouettes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story