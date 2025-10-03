Harvest Moon 2025: Will it be visible in India? Check date, time of celestial event

The Harvest Moon occurs nearest to the September equinox. This year, it will rise on October 6 and reach full phase at 03:48 GMT on October 7. This places it 14 hours and 39 minutes closer to the equinox than September’s full moon. As a result, the Harvest Moon arrives later than usual in 2025, a rare occurrence that happens only 18 times between 1970 and 2050. This full moon coincides with the moon's perigee, its closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it a supermoon this year.

A Harvest Moon is the full moon that appears closest to the beginning of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere. Although the term "autumn" isn't commonly used in India, this period generally aligns with the time between late September and November. During these weeks, the full moon tends to rise earlier than usual for several nights in a row, causing the evening sky to stay illuminated for a longer time.

Harvest Moon 2025: Expected timings in India Skywatchers across India will be treated to the stunning Harvest Supermoon, with moonrise and moonset times varying slightly by city. In New Delhi, the moon will rise at 4:57 PM and set at 4:37 AM the following morning, according to an Indian Express report.

In Mumbai, it will reportedly appear slightly earlier at 4:17 PM, setting at 3:55 AM. Kolkata will see the moon rise at 4:43 PM and set at 4:20 AM, while in Chennai, moonrise occurs at 4:48 PM with moonset at 4:25 AM, the report said. Bengaluru is a bit different, with the moon expected to rise at 5:29 PM and setting earlier than the others at 11:44 PM the same night.

Harvest Moon 2025: Why is it unique? In the past, the Harvest Moon allowed farmers to continue working into the evening, lighting up fields filled with crops like corn, beans, squash, and rice ready for harvest. Although it's commonly thought that this moon stays in the sky longer than others, that distinction actually goes to the full moon closest to the winter solstice in December. What makes the Harvest Moon unique is that it rises around sunset and does so at nearly the same time for several nights in a row, according to reports.

The next Harvest Moon will reportedly be seen in 2028.

How to view Harvest Moon 2025? Find a location with a clear, unobstructed view of the eastern horizon such as a rooftop, park, or open field and try to avoid areas with heavy light pollution for the best visibility. While no special equipment is needed to enjoy the moon, binoculars or a telescope can enhance the view, revealing surface details like craters and ridges. For those interested in photography, one can use a tripod and a camera with a zoom lens to capture the moon as it rises.

Visually, the moon during this phase often appears large and golden-orange. This is because it stays low on the horizon, and one views it through a greater thickness of Earth's atmosphere, similar to how sunlight or a sunset looks.