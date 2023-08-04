Have scientists really found a room-temperature superconductor?
Summary
- A breakthrough could improve all electric and magnetic devices
Solid-state physics very rarely goes viral. But that is what happened when a group of researchers at Korea University, in Seoul, announced on July 22nd that they had discovered a “room-temperature superconductor", a material dubbed LK-99. They published a pair of preliminary, non-peer-reviewed papers. If the researchers are right, it would be one of the biggest discoveries in physics in the past few decades. A Nobel prize would be a mere formality. But history provides plenty of reasons for caution. Labs around the world are rushing to test the results. What exactly is so exciting?