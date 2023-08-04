Have scientists really found a room-temperature superconductor?

The only missing element in this happy story, at least at the time of writing, is replication. Some preliminary computer simulations by other researchers, including at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab in America and Shenyang National Laboratory in China, have suggested that there might be something to the claims (though the physics of high-temperature superconductors, unlike that of the ultra-cold sort, is not well understood). Some Chinese researchers have reported that LK-99 may be a superconductor, but only when chilled to far below 0°C. Privately, some researchers express considerable scepticism. And the field has a chequered history. Even as the Korean claims were stirring up excitement, a paper published last year claiming a similar breakthrough was being retracted. It is thus too early to declare a revolution. But scientists around the world are racing to test LK-99. Confirmation—or debunking—should not be long in coming.

