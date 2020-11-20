'Hope on the way': Pfizer to file for emergency use of covid vaccine today

Pfizer and BioNTech are today expected to seek emergency use approval from US government for the covid vaccine the two pharmaceutical companies have jointly developed. US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the companies would seek an emergency use authorization today from the Food and Drug Administration. The application and clinical trial data will be reviewed by an independent board of scientists before approval is granted.

“Hope and help are on the way," Azar said.

On Wednesday, global drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech said their COVID-19 vaccine was found 95% effective in the final analysis of the phase 3 trial, including in people aged over 65 years, paving the way for the companies to apply for emergency authorisation from US regulators within days.

Moderna is expected to file for emergency approval for its own vaccine candidate in the coming weeks, he said.

US firm Moderna had also announced successful trials.

The twin breakthroughs have lifted hopes for an end to a pandemic that has caused over 1.3 million deaths worldwide since the virus first emerged in China late last year.

Despite good vaccine news as holidays approach, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that people should not relax the caution that everybody is taking.

“It is the final stretch. I will be very careful with my family. Please follow religiously the instructions. Wear a mask, save lives."

The United States' top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci on Thursday that the two coronavirus vaccines being tested were "solid," and that the speed at which they were developed has not compromised safety or integrity.

"The process of the speed did not compromise at all safety nor did it compromise scientific integrity. It was a reflection of the extraordinary scientific advances in these types of vaccines which allowed us to do things in months that actually took years before," he said.

And he sought to address fears that the vaccine announcements may have been politically driven.

"It was actually an independent body of people who have no allegiance to anyone -- not to the administration, not to me, not to the companies -- that looked at the data and deemed it to be sound," he said. (With Agency Inputs)

