'I feel quite all right': Russian defence minister after taking covid vaccine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that he feels "quite all right" after taking coronavirus vaccine and had experienced no side-effects. This was reported by news agency TASS. "I have neither run a high temperature nor experienced any other side effects. I advise everyone to undergo vaccination," he told a television channel, according to the news agency.

On Friday, it was reported that the Russian defence minister had been inoculated with coronavirus vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya research institute for epidemiology and microbiology in coordination with the Russian defence ministry.

On Friday, it was reported that the Russian defence minister had been inoculated with coronavirus vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya research institute for epidemiology and microbiology in coordination with the Russian defence ministry.

The minister said he got coronavirus jab to "dispel the rest of doubts" and to prove that "it is safe, that it is effective and makes life much easier."

The Russian vaccine uses a cold-causing adenovirus, which is then modified and combined with a part of the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.

Russia last month approved the coronavirus vaccine, even before final trials. It has been named "Sputnik V" after the Soviet-era satellite that was the first launched into space in 1957. This raised concerns among some scientists over a lack of safety data,

The "Sputnik-V" vaccine produced an antibody response in all participants in early-stage trials, according to results published on Friday by The Lancet medical journal.

The results of the two trials, conducted in June-July this year and involving 76 participants, showed 100% of participants developing antibodies to the new coronavirus and no serious side effects, The Lancet said.

Some top Russian leaders have got themselves inoculated with the covid vaccine. They include Trade Minister Denis Manturov and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky, according to news reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had claimed that one of his daughters had been inoculated with the vaccine. (With Agency Inputs)