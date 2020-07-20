‘India has handled covid better than many developed nations’

However, considering its large population, India has indeed managed the covid-19 situation with a mix of strategies better than even many developed countries. We are into a new normal as we cannot shut down our livelihood options. Gradually, we have ramped up testing, which is one of the reasons we are getting more cases. With more testing, we are able to catch infections early and treat those infected, which is why we have a low death rate and a high recovery rate. We should not look at the absolute numbers, which are proportional to population, but at indicators such as the percentages of infected and recovered populations, doubling time, severity of cases and fatalities, and others, which provide a holistic picture of the effective interventions required.