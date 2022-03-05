This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The study said that alcohol consumption even at modest levels, like a few beers or glasses of wine a week -- may also carry risks to the brain
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Even light-to-moderate drinking can harm your brain, recent studies have shown dispelling myths that a certain quantity of alcohol benefits the heart and kidney. “One to two drinks a day was linked with changes in the brain equivalent to ageing two years," the study showed adding, “Heavier drinking was associated with an even greater toll."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Even light-to-moderate drinking can harm your brain, recent studies have shown dispelling myths that a certain quantity of alcohol benefits the heart and kidney. “One to two drinks a day was linked with changes in the brain equivalent to ageing two years," the study showed adding, “Heavier drinking was associated with an even greater toll."
The study said that alcohol consumption even at modest levels, like a few beers or glasses of wine a week -- may also carry risks to the brain. It has been published in the journal 'Nature Communications'.
The study said that alcohol consumption even at modest levels, like a few beers or glasses of wine a week -- may also carry risks to the brain. It has been published in the journal 'Nature Communications'.
"The fact that we have such a large sample size allows us to find subtle patterns, even between drinking the equivalent of half a beer and one beer a day," said Gideon Nave, a corresponding author on the study and faculty member at Penn's Wharton School.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"These findings contrast with scientific and governmental guidelines on safe drinking limits," said Kranzler, who directs the Penn Center for Studies of Addiction. "For example, although the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism recommends that women consume an average of no more than one drink per day, recommended limits for men are twice that, an amount that exceeds the consumption level associated in the study with decreased brain volume."
Several studies have already been conducted on the topic. A few suggest heavy drinking caused changes in brain structure, including strong reductions in grey and white matter across the brain, other studies have suggested that moderate levels of alcohol consumption may not have an impact.
For this particular study, the researchers used a dataset of more than 36,000 adults who responded to survey questions about their alcohol consumption levels, from complete abstention to an average of four or more alcohol units a day. Even removing the heavy drinkers from the analyses, the associations remained. The lower brain volume was not localized to any one brain region, the scientists found.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"There is some evidence that the effect of drinking on the brain is exponential," said co-corresponding author Remi Daviet. "So, one additional drink in a day could have more of an impact than any of the previous drinks that day. That means that cutting back on that final drink of the night might have a big effect in terms of brain ageing."