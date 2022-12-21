10 Covid symptoms to watch out for amid sudden spurt in cases in China, US2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 04:33 PM IST
Some of the common symptoms include sore throat runny nose blocked nose sneezing cough without phlegm
With China failing to tackle the current COVID situation and a few other countries reporting a sudden spike, India is taking steps to ensure the virus is not able to create havoc once again.