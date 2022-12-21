With China failing to tackle the current COVID situation and a few other countries reporting a sudden spike, India is taking steps to ensure the virus is not able to create havoc once again.

Earlier in the day, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health stated that Covid is not over yet and ordered the concerned authorities to be on alert. He further assured that the government is ready for any situation.

Amid such a situation it is extremely essential to be able to identify the symptoms so that precautionary measures can be taken.

Covid symptoms have changed significantly:

When Covid emerged, the symptoms that were reported initially included loss of sense of taste and smell, shortness of breath etc and they were considered the ‘classic’ symptoms of the virus. But with time and as new variants emerged the symptoms related to the virus also changed significantly. Now more people complain of symptoms like a persistent cough, sore throat and fever than the loss of smell and taste and shortness of breath

Why the symptoms are changing?

Experts claim this could be because the severity of the infection has significantly reduced with new variants emerging also now people have some degree of immunity against the virus due to prior infection or from the vaccines. Hence, the symptoms also changed becoming less severe.

What are the most common symptoms now?

Currently, Omicron is the most dominant variant across the world so we should be aware of the symptoms this strain can cause.

ZOE Healthy Study has keenly observed the symptoms of the COVID from the initial phase and has been updating its list since then.

According to the latest data from the ZOE Health Study, the top 10 COVID symptoms include:

sore throat

runny nose

blocked nose

sneezing

cough without phlegm

headache

cough with phlegm

hoarse voice

muscle aches and pains

an altered sense of smell

Explaining the kind of symptoms the patients are reporting these days, ZOE heath study said, the previous “traditional" symptoms, such as loss of smell (anosmia), shortness of breath, and a fever, are much less common these days.

In the list of common symptoms, anosmia ranks 14th, and shortness of breath ranks 16th. Anosmia used to be a key indicator of COVID-19, but only about 16% of people with the illness now experience it.