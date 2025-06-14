10 gentle stretches for professionals to relax after a busy workday

After back-to-back meetings, endless screen time, and the hustle of deadlines, your body may sometimes scream for relief. If your neck feels tight, your back aches, or your energy has completely crashed by the end of every working day, we're about to help you unwind the right way. You don't even need an hour at the gym or head to a spa for what we're about to tell you! These are 10 simple, effective stretches to help you melt away tension, boost circulation, and bring balance back to your body and mind.

Gentle stretches to do after office work Here are 10 simple but effective stretches you can do after a hectic day to relax and reduce stress:

1. Neck stretch How to perform it:

Sit or stand up straight.

Slowly tilt your head to the right, bringing your ear toward your shoulder.

Hold for 15–20 seconds.

Repeat on the left side. This stretch helps release neck and shoulder tension from sitting at a desk or looking at screens.

2. Shoulder rolls How to perform it:

Sit or stand with your arms relaxed by your sides.

Roll your shoulders forward in a circle 10 times.

Then roll them backward 10 times. Shoulder rolls are great for easing tightness and improving blood flow.

3. Cat-cow stretch How to perform it:

Get on your hands and knees.

Inhale and arch your back (cow pose), lifting your head and tailbone.

Exhale and round your spine (cat pose), tucking your chin and tailbone.

Repeat slowly for 6–8 rounds. This gentle movement relaxes the spine and improves flexibility.

4. Seated forward bend How to perform it:

Sit on the floor with your legs straight in front of you.

Inhale and sit up tall.

Exhale and gently reach forward toward your toes.

Hold for 20–30 seconds. It reduces the lower back pain and stretches the hamstrings.

5. Child’s pose How to perform it:

Kneel on the floor and sit back on your heels.

Lower your chest to your knees and stretch your arms forward on the floor.

Rest your forehead down and breathe deeply for 30–60 seconds. It is a deeply calming stretch for your back and hips. Plus, it can also improve sleep.

6. Side stretch How to perform it:

Stand or sit with your arms by your sides.

Raise your right arm overhead and gently bend to the left.

Hold for 15–20 seconds.

Switch sides. This stretches the sides of your body and helps you breathe more deeply.

7. Ankle rolls How to perform it:

Sit in a chair and lift one foot off the ground.

Roll your ankle in circles 10 times in each direction.

Switch feet. A gentle way to release tension in your feet and improve blood circulation.

8. Standing forward fold How to perform it:

Stand with feet hip-width apart.

Slowly bend forward from the hips and let your arms hang down.

Relax your head and neck and hold for 20–30 seconds. This exercise releases tension in the back, neck, and hamstrings.

9. Seated spinal twist How to perform it:

Sit with your legs extended.

Bend your right knee and place your right foot over the left leg.

Place your right hand behind you and your left elbow outside your right knee.

Gently twist to the right and hold for 20 seconds.

Switch sides. This stretch helps relieve tension in the spine and back.

10. Figure four stretch How to perform it: