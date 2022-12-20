Covid cases in China have started surging at an alarming rate forcing the Xi Jinping-led government to rush to create hospitals, the the authorities eased the stringent curbs under the stringent 'Zero Covid policy' a couple of weeks ago.
At such a time, epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding has said that China and the rest of the world are about to spiral back into the pandemic wave in the next 3 months that is likely to see deaths likely in the millions.
The epidemiologist has put statistics to his statement and claimed that studying the current surge in China, the east Asian country's 60% population and at least 10% of the Earth's population will be infected by the fatal virus.
"⚠️THERMONUCLEAR BAD—Hospitals completely overwhelmed in China ever since restrictions dropped. Epidemiologist estimate >60% of 🇨🇳 & 10% of Earth’s population likely infected over next 90 days. Deaths likely in the millions—plural. This is just the start——🧵
It is to be noted that while India has not seen a surge in the number of Covid cases lately, the threat still looms, as the country hasn't reported zero Covid cases either. India has recorded 112 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,490, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
According to Feigl-Ding, with context to the situation in China, the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) goal is "let whoever needs to be infected, infected, let whoever needs to die, die. Early infections, early deaths, early peak, early resumption of production."
China has reported no Covid deaths in Beijing since the authorities announced four deaths between 19 and 23 November. However, this has also set up questions on the authenticity of the statistics.
This comes as the Wall Street Journal reported that one of Beijing's designated crematoria for Covid-19 patients has been flooded with dead bodies in recent days as the virus sweeps through the Chinese capital.
The situation offers an early understanding of the human cost of the country's abrupt loosening of pandemic restrictions.
Situation in China
According to the National Health Commission of China, the mainland reported 1,995 new Covid-19 cases.
As of Sunday, the National Health Commission had received reports of 380,453 confirmed cases and 5,237 deaths in 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps on the Chinese mainland, and in all 339,885 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital.
The deaths in mainland China is being hugely underreported. Through a survey of hospitals, funeral parlors and related funeral industry chains in Beijing--there is a recent explosion in funeral services caused by the sharp increase in deaths.
According to the epidemiologist, the cremation in Beijing is nonstop. Morgues are overloaded. Refrigerated containers needed. 24/7 funerals. 2000 bodies backlogged for cremations. Sound familiar? It is spring 2020 all over again-- but this time for China, emulating more Western-mass infection approach.
Because of the lifting of testing requirements, the scale of China's coronavirus surge has been hard to measure. Daily national case counts have steadily fallen as fewer people test themselves at public facilities, and health authorities earlier this week stopped releasing daily tallies of asymptomatic cases for the first time since the pandemic began.
