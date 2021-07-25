10 of your biggest Delta variant questions answered

Children younger than 12 are a tough issue. The perception is that they don't get bad disease, which is true to some degree. But some are susceptible to truly bad cases. In some instances, a problem referred to as multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) can develop. The problem is that much of the data in terms of risk to children is based on a time when we had lockdowns and many people were educating their kids from home. Also, we didn't have delta. So we are at risk of a significant rise in cases when children return to school, often without masks, in September. And then we have the added problem of a resurgence in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which was heavily suppressed during the past 12 to 18 months, driven by masking and lockdowns. RSV is normally the leading cause of acute respiratory hospitalizations in infants and young children, as well as the elderly. Most infants are born with protective antibodies passed on to them by their mother, but this won’t be the case for recent newborns. So the risk is these children could catch both RSV and Covid-19 at the same time. We have no idea what this means in terms of health outcomes.