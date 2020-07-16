10 states lead India's fight with 50-plus covid-19 testing labs

There are 2 indigenous candidate vaccines under development in India and they have undergone successful toxicity studies in rats, mice and rabbits. ICMR has submitted these data to DCGI following which both were put into early phase human trials. Since 'test, track and treat' is the only way to prevent the spread of infection and save lives until a vaccine is found, ICMR has been working to expand the testing base across the country. Right from establishing a testing lab at 18,000 feet in Ladakh to facilitating COVID-19 testing in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, ICMR is leaving no stone unturned to control the pandemic. ICMR has also been outfitting its labs across the country with state-of-the-art automatic COBAS sample testing machines to increase the daily testing capacity.